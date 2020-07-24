In Ashtyn Davis, New York Jets are getting versatility and speed

The New York Jets signed their last draft pick Thursday when third-round selection (No. 68 overall) Ashtyn Davis agreed to terms before training camp began. Now the Jets can determine whether Davis is an heir apparent to the Jets’ veterans at safety.

In line with the payroll slotting system, Davis receives $4.9 million and all of it is guaranteed.

Davis is a former track star who walked on to the football team at Cal. He was primarily a safety but also played cornerback for Cal. He has a physical style that should play well in Gregg Williams' defense. Potentially, he could join starters Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye in three-safety or nickel packages.

"I think I can contribute anywhere they put me. I'm comfortable on the outside and inside, whatever the case may be," Davis told reporters recently. He mentioned that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Adams has told the Jets he wants to be traded, and Maye has been the subject of trade rumors last season. A major shakeup before the season starts is still unlikely but not out of the question. That could thrust Davis into increased playing time.

Last week, the league and players agreed to cancel all four schedule pre-season games in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like first-round draft pick left tackle Mekhi Becton and second-round draft pick wide receiver Denzel Mims, Davis could see himself thrust into action in the regular season having never played a preseason game.

The Jets have now signed all nine of their 2020 NFL draft picks before training camp. Last year’s top draft pick Quinnen Williams did not sign until after training camp had started.

Davis had 171 tackles with seven interceptions, 19 passes defended and three forced fumbles in his 49 career games for the Golden Bears. He was named a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last season.