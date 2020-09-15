Boomer Esiason on Adam Gase: 'The People Yelling and Screaming About Getting Rid of the Coach Are Idiots'

Most of sports talk radio went the knee-jerk route on Monday following the New York Jets. Boomer Esiason didn’t go that route, even as much of the local sports talk bashed the Jets and head coach Adam Gase.

Esiason, a former Jets quarterback and one half of WFAN’s ‘Boomer and Gio,’ didn’t defend the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. In the game, the Bills held a 21-3 lead at halftime and were largely in control.

It was a tough start to the game for quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense. Their first three drives were three-and-outs and they went just four yards.

Their fourth drive also ended in a punt. On their fifth drive, Darnold threw a poor interception.

“Man, I’ll tell you. Sam looked really nervous again early on, he just looked nervous. This has kind of been his MO (modus operandi) this past couple of years. He comes out, looks a little helter-skelter. The Bills are a very good team, they have Super Bowl aspirations. The Jets going into it can say they have Super Bowl aspirations,” Esiason said.

“The reality says that they are in the middle of a rebuild with a new GM. The people yelling and screaming about getting rid of the coach are idiots. You just have to bite the bullet. This is a long season, there are a lot of things that can happen in this season. Every team that loses on Week 1, the sky is falling.”

Esiason has a valid point with his defense of Gase. It is just Week 1 and while the Jets looked poor - a point he doesn't have an issue with - it should be noted that the Jets had six new starters on offense. A major part of the problem for the Jets was the offensive line, which features four new starters.

Without the benefit of preseason games this year, it certainly was a tough ask for the Jets offense, which also had two new starting wide receivers, to be expected to click on all cylinders.

One of the big points to emerge from the loss was Le’Veon Bell, the Jets running back suffering a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Bell was put back into the game in the third quarter before eventually being taken out. He finished with six carries for 14 yards; he also had two receptions for 32 yards.

In the middle of training camp, Gase was criticized for pulling Bell from a practice after the running back complained of discomfort in his hamstring. Among those who criticized Gase included Bell, who took to social media to complain about being sidelined in practice.

Esiason said that Bell’s injury in the game backs up Gase’s decision to pull his star running back from the training camp session.

“The hamstring for Le’Veon Bell - this happened two weeks ago and everybody is screaming about Adam Gase taking Le’Veon Bell off the field because he has tightness in his hamstring,” Esiason said.

“Le’Veon Bell goes on Twitter and social media and makes a big deal out of it that he’s OK. And what happens? The first day you finally have real football? He hurts his freaking hamstring! It kind of validates what Adam Gase did two weeks ago.”