Charlie Weis praises New York Jets safety Bradley McDougald as 'a darn good football player'

Charlie Weis had nothing but praise for New York Jets safety Bradley McDougald, who was acquired as part of the deal that sent Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. The former NFL coach said that McDougald has the potential to make an impact with the Jets and is “a darn good football player.”

McDougald, who had 15 starts with Seattle last year, was acquired when the Jets sent Adams a 2022 fourth round pick to the Seahawks. The Jets also received two first round picks (2021, 2022) and a third round pick (2022).

On Monday morning, McDougald appeared with Weis (who was the safety’s college coach at Kansas) and Bill Lekas on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Weis started the interview with an endorsement of his former player at Kansas.

“When this trade went down and Bill is a Jet fan, I said ‘let me tell you something…We’re talking about Jamal Adams, we’re talking about draft choices but this player that they’re getting from Seattle – people are going to learn about this guy pretty quickly because this is a darn good football player. You know, a lot of times a name gets thrown in and sometimes it goes under the rug,” Weis said on the Sirius XM NFL channel.

“But I was sitting there and telling him ‘Don’t underestimate what you’re getting in return’ because you’re getting a good football player.”

Weis spent nearly a decade in the NFL as an offensive coordinator as well as time in college as a head coach at Kansas and Notre Dame.

After his opening monologue about his former player, Weis asked McDougald what the Jets are getting in him.

“Honestly man, you’re just getting a humble, hard worker. All my career, it has kind of been my story of my career. Keep my head down. I wasn’t drafted so I kind of had to get it the hard way which taught me a lot. Be seen [first] and speak second,” McDougald said.

“Just go out there and do my job, really. I’m not into the theatrics or the media side of football. Let my game do the talking.”

Last year, McDougald had 70 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 15 games.