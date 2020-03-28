New York Jets NFL Draft profile: Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Wide receiver is still a pressing need for the New York Jets. It might just press them to make a pick in the second round for a playmaker to add to the offense.

In what is a deep draft class at the position, the Jets could well be a good landing spot for Brandon Aiyuk. But the talented Arizona State wideout might just be off the draft board by the time the Jets go at No. 48 in the second round.

The Jets lost Robby Anderson in free agency, their second-leading wide receiver a season ago. They replaced him in what is essentially a like-for-like swap with Breshad Perriman.

But the Jets still need more firepower on offense and Aiyuk, if he is still there at No. 48, is an intriguing pick in the second round. He would add an explosive element to the offense, something that head coach Adam Gase said he is eyeing to add this offseason.

The Jets might need to package a pick or two in order to move up in the second round to take Aiyuk. He should be there midway through the round but if the Jets want to ensure a weapon for franchise quarterback Sam Darnold, they might need to move up.

The SI Big Board: Aiyuk checks in at No. 34

The lowdown on Aiyuk: He had good production in college at Arizona State during his two years with the program following a transfer from junior college.

Good speed, clocking in at 4.5 at the NFL Combine and a tremendous catch radius, backed up on both film and with a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He’s not the biggest player at 6-foot and 205 pounds but he plays like a target receiver.

Aiyuk became an impact player in 2019, leading Arizona State with 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. While he had big performances last year against Colorado, Washington State and Oregon State, it was his showing against Oregon that impressed.

In a 31-28 upset win over the then No. 6 team in the nation, Aiyuk had seven catches for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Where he fits for the Jets: It wouldn’t be a surprise for the Jets to take multiple wide receivers in the draft and Aiyuk could be a great fit.

If the Jets draft him, he starts and gets significant reps immediately.

The production in college, especially his senior season, backs up a solid showing at the NFL Combine. Aiyuk plays big and fast. While not as elusive or shifty as the departed Anderson, he brings a solid and dependable skillset to the NFL.

The question is, given the Jets multiple holes still remaining on their roster, if they will be willing to use the draft collateral needed to move up and secure a player like Aiyuk.