What Is Going on With New York Jets Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman's Knee Injury?

Denzel Mims returned on Wednesday for his first practice of training camp with the New York Jets. Breshad Perriman, on the other hand, is still a little bit off in his own return from injury.

Perriman (knee) did not practice on Wednesday coming off his injury a week ago. The hope had been for him to return to practice this past weekend but that is yet to happen.

“I mean, I was way off on that, I really thought he was going to be back. We’re just trying to make sure that he feels good, I mean, every time he goes out and runs, it’s certain things he feels good with and then we’ll have just one cut or something where he’s like, ‘Ahh.’ We just got to keep the swelling down and we just got to get him feeling right,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on a virtual conference call on Wednesday.

“And we’re probably being a little precautious anyways. He was doing a really good job, really have confidence in his knowledge of the offense, he was a quick study, he really did a great job over the spring in the summer and coming out here and executing. We just got to make sure it stays in shape and can keep doing what we’re doing and then getting him back on the field.”

Perriman was a key signing for the Jets this offseason in free agency, the one-year deal coming shortly after Robby Anderson signed with the Carolina Panthers. Anderson was the Jets second-leading receiver in 2019.

Considered a bit of a bust, Perriman seemed to be trending in the right direction last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former first round pick topped 100 receiving yards in each of his final three games and had four touchdowns during that strong close to the season.

If he can stay healthy, Perriman’s speed could be an asset for a Jets offense that was rather vanilla a season ago. For Gase and the Jets medical staff, it is about managing Perriman’s return to the field with the season less than two weeks away.

“And when I talk to him, he seems like he feels good some days and we just got to figure out what that sweet spot is and once we get in the season the amount of pain tolerance these guys go through is more than anybody would ever know,” Gase said. “These guys are as tough as they come and that’s what makes NFL players NFL players, they fight through a lot.”