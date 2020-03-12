COVID-19 and the New York Jets: How the NFL teams is handling coronavirus

COVID-19 has already caused the suspension of the NBA season and numerous college athletic events as the sports world tries to take stock of an unprecedented situation. Better known as the coronavirus, the pandemic is being closely monitored by the NFL and locally by the New York Jets.

SportsIllustrated.com and ‘Jets Country’ has learned that the Jets are continually monitoring the situation and have communicated with staff including team personnel on the road for the NFL Draft. The team has been on top of new developments as it comes to the coronavirus and in communication with the NFL as more information becomes available.

The mentality of the organization hasn’t changed much and truthfully, hasn’t been pressed to be altered, in part aided by the NFL calendar. Preseason is over four months away, giving the NFL some flexibility in how it will handle crowds for training camps and then attendance at games.

For now, despite all the concerns about the pandemic “It is business as usual” for the Jets. Standard operating procedure has remained in place for cleaning of the locker room and the workout area as would be the case during the season or the offseason.

Of note, Jets players and personnel have not been limited in their use of the facility. While caution is being urged, the organization continues to go about typical and standard business during an eventful time of the year for the front office. Free agency begins next week and the evaluation of college players ahead of the NFL Draft is in earnest.

The NFL calendar affords the league some wiggle room as the next major event involving large crowds doesn’t happen until the league’s annual draft, held in Las Vegas from April 23-25. Several teams have already pulled their personnel departments off the road for Pro Day attendance.

As of now, the Jets have no plans to remove their scouts and coaches from Pro Day evaluations.