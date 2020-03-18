Source: New York Jets were set to meet with Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool this week

The spread of COVID-19 has caused a pause in Pro Day evaluations with cancelled events as well as scouting teams having been pulled off the road. NFL Draft prospects are also unable to formally interview at a team’s facility, a casualty of the coronavirus that has affected at least one player’s meeting with the New York Jets.

Chase Claypool was set to meet with the Jets for a formal meeting, a source tells SportsIllustrated.com. The Notre Dame wide receiver was supposed to meet with the Jets this week, the source said, for an individual workout and a meeting.

The visit was considered a “30 meeting.” The Jets already met with Claypool at the NFL Combine for an informal meeting.

The well-built wide receiver out of Canada is coming off an impressive NFL Combine last month. He ran a 4.42 time in the 40 and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump. At 6-foot-4, he has good size and length as well as a productive college career.

Last year at Notre Dame, Claypool had 66 catches for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. In Notre Dame’s Camping World Bowl game win over Iowa State, he had seven receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Over the past week, preparation for the NFL Draft has been impacted due to the pandemic. The draft’s physical location of Las Vegas is going to be moved. Colleges have cancelled their Pro Day events and NFL teams have pulled their scouts and personnel off the road as well.

In addition, draft prospects are not allowed to visit team facilities, per a ruling from the NFL.

Other players besides Claypool will be affected by this, not just with the Jets but throughout the league. The “30 meetings” will all be cancelled, as will local pro days held at the facility for players from a certain geographic proximity to an NFL facility.