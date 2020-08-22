New York Jets Training Camp: Chris Herndon Poised for a Big Year

After a 2019 that went wrong on multiple levels, Chris Herndon is back and looking to make an impact for the New York Jets. It is a chance to bounceback after a difficult second season in the NFL.

A rookie season in 2018 where he had an emerging chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold pointed towards a bright sophomore campaign with the Jets last season. But a suspension from the league for the first four games of the year was followed by a series of injuries that eventually saw him land on Injured Reserve.

Herndon was limited to just a handful of snaps last year before becoming another casualty on a Jets team that led the NFL in games lost due to injury.

“Chris gives us a lot of flexibility because it’s rare to have a guy with the ability to be as effective as a pass catcher and a guy that’s explosive when he gets the ball in his hands and still be an on the line tight end that can block in the run game and also pass protect,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said last week in a virtual press conference. “Chris does give you, something that you don’t, you just don’t see a lot with all tight ends throughout the league where you can say, I believe in protection feel comfortable, you know if we’re running in a play to his side, I’m not worried about it because he does a really good job of using the technique he’s coached, knowing what to do. And he’s physical and Chris is a guy that has rare traits in that aspect.”

As a rookie in 2018, Herndon had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns, a very solid first year in the league. The Jets are hoping for his development this offseason to lead to a bigger contribution in an offense that is lacking playmakers.

Last year, tight end Ryan Griffin stepped up after Herndon’s injury and had a productive second half of the season, earning a multi-year contract from the Jets in the process. On an offense that lacks a high-end wide receiver let alone depth at the position, Herndon along with the likes of Griffin could be a positive to keep the chains moving.