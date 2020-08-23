Jets Head Coach Adam Gase on Chris Hogan: 'A Competitor Man, He’s Just Down and Dirty'

Chris Hogan isn’t a typical August signing off the streets, the veteran wide receiver is a two-time Super Bowl winner who has had a productive career with plenty of output. Hogan’s addition to a New York Jets wide receiver room that has resembled a triage unit over the past week has proven to be a lift to the group.

Hogan, signed last week, has already earned rave reviews from head coach Adan Gase for his playbook knowledge. That knowledge should help him get on the same page with quarterback Sam Darnold in a hurry.

“Quick study, understands what we’re doing. Can translate to offenses he’s been in the past to what we’re doing. Some of the technique stuff is different; he figures it out quick. Obviously very smart. He’s a competitor man, he’s just down and dirty,” Gase said on Sunday during his virtual press conference.

“There’s something about him that I really like, he can tell that he’s the kind of guy that refuses to put any limitations on him. He’s out there – he hoes out there and he makes plays. It’s good to see him get with Sam.”

The Jets have taken several hits to their wide receiver depth chart, notably injuries to Denzel Mims (hamstring), Vyncint Smith (core) and Josh Doctson (opt-out). Hogan represents a depth signing who can potentially factor into the offense if he can stay healthy.

For his eight-year career, Hogan has 202 catches for 2,677 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. And while he is coming a down year a season ago with the Carolina Panthers that was riddled with injuries, he can still bring plenty of help to the Jets.

Hogan brings a veteran’s presence to the wide receivers room as well as his two Super Bowl rings. He also helps with the team culture that Gase and general manager Joe Douglas have said that want to instill in the locker room.

For a team without a playoff appearance since 2010 and just one winning season since then, Hogan’s success during his three seasons with the New England Patriots can also help the Jets off the field and not just on it.

“I’ve been impressed. I’ve competed against him enough to know what I’m dealing with here. I’ve been affected in guys by him a couple of times. I’m glad he’s here,” Gase said. “I like what he brings to that group and any time you have a guy that has been around for a while and the young guys see a guy like that who has been in the league a minute and how he works, it is a plus for us.”