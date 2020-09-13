NFL Kickoff 2020: Joe Namath Hails the New York Jets Signing of Chris Hogan

One of the under the radar moves made by the New York Jets during training camp was signing veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan. For Joe Namath, the signing of Hogan is one that he thinks could pay dividends for the Jets this year.

Desperately thin at wide receiver, the Jets signed Hogan off the street while dealing with a rash of injuries at the position. Now with rookie Denzel Mims likely out for Sunday at the Buffalo Bills with another hamstring injury, it looks like Hogan could play an expanded role in the offense.

When talking about quarterback Sam Darnold and the expectation for growth from the offense this season, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and only man to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl title brought up the name of Hogan on his own. It is looking like Namath is a seer, given that Mims could be out for several weeks if the hamstring injury is serious.

“I’m glad they got Chris Hogan in there too, he’s a veteran and he’s an all-purpose type of receiver,” Namath said on Tuesday. “I like his style.”

This was before Mims, a second round pick, suffered his hamstring injury in Thursday’s practice.

Hogan saw his 2019 season with the Carolina Panthers, his first with the NFC South team, end prematurely due to a left knee injury. He played in just seven games with one start, registering just eight catches for 67 yards.

If he can stay on the field, and Namath said “We need him to stay healthy,” Hogan can be an impact player. He brings experience to the wide receivers room with two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots. He’s earned rave reviews from head coach Adam Gase so far for not just looking sharp on the field but also his quick understanding of the playbook.

Set to turn 32-years old in October, Namath believes that Hogan’s signing in mid-August might be one of those moves that pays dividends in the season.

Two years ago with the Patriots, in 16 games (seven starts) he had 35 catches for 532 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Solid numbers that, if he replicated with the Jets this year, would certainly make him an impact player on the offense.

“Chris has played a lot of games, he’s been on championship teams. Has great leadership qualities,” Namath said. “He has excellent hands. Staying healthy is the key for every single player out there.”

