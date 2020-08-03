Jets roster moves: C.J. Mosley to Reserve/Opt-Out  plus releasing Quincy Enunwa

Monday marks the end of the first full week of the 2020 training camp for the New York Jets. As the team gets closer to putting pads on, they made a series of roster moves. This follows after the Jets released guard Brian Winters on Sunday. Here’s a recap:

• The Jets released veteran wide receiver Quincy Enunwa.

Enunwa is recovering from a neck injury that put him on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list back in May. With the additions of Breshad Perriman from free agency and Denzel Mims in this year’s NFL Draft, Enunwa was caught in a numbers game being unable to perform right away. Jamison Crowder also returns this season and was quarterback Sam Darnold’s favorite target.

He was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. His best season was in 2016 when he filled in for the injured Eric Decker. That year he had 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns. He is set to receive $4.1 million in injury guarantees with his release today.

• The Jets also waived running back Trenton Cannon, linebacker Wyatt Ray, and offensive lineman Ben Braden.

Braden is the second offensive lineman released after the aforementioned Winters was let go over the weekend. He played in three games for the Jets, once last year and two appearances in 2018. He was an undrafted rookie free agent signed in 2017.

Cannon was used mostly on special teams last season. He did see action at running back in 2018 under then-head coach Todd Bowles. That year he rushed for 113 yards on 38 carries and a touchdown. He also caught 17 passes for 144 yards.

Ray was entering his second NFL season. The Jets are his fourth NFL team in a 12-month span. He was signed out of Boston College by the Cleveland Browns. Then, he spent time on the practice squads of the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills before joining the Jets practice squad in November, 2019.

• C.J. Mosley was officially placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Mosely is the highest-paid Jets defensive player. He only played two games last season after he suffered a groin injury he suffered in Week 1 last season against the Bill. He was, however, cleared medically in June. Last season, Mosley played in two games and had nine tackles as well as an interception.

Mosley is the second member of the Jets organization to opt-out due to COVID-19, citing family reasons for his decision not to play in 2020.