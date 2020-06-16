Are the New York Jets a sleeper team in the AFC East? Maybe, just maybe...

Todd Fuhrman thinks that not only are the New York Jets overlooked in the AFC East but that they are a team with potential to grow heading into 2020.

Don’t look now but the AFC East is wide open, this after quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots this offseason. And while the Buffalo Bills, who made the Wild Card last year, are the new favorites in the division, it isn’t laughable to think that the Jets could challenge as early as this year for the AFC East if things break the right way.

The Jets roster is undoubtedly better than it was in 2019 when they finished 7-9. But there are question marks about if the new additions in free agency and the NFL Draft can gel, given the unconventional offseason. There is also a schedule that is far more difficult this year than last season. Many of the free agents are unproven, underscoring the need for everything to click if the Jets are going to have a winning record.

FS1 analyst Todd Fuhrman believes that the Jets are an intriguing team to keep an eye on to make the playoffs or challenge for the division.

“While everyone talks about all the moves the Buffalo Bills made and how they’re a team on the ascent, they want to talk about the Miami Dolphins looking to turn the corner from what was a disappointing season a year ago,” Fuhrman said on Tuesday.

“I’m going to say the New York Jets are the team I’ll call ‘stock up’ in this side. Nobody is talking about them. I really believe in Adam Gase’s second year and a healthy Sam Darnold this can be a sneaky good football team. You look at how they performed down the stretch, compiling a 6-2 record. They get C.J. Mosely healthy on the defensive side of the ball. And you have to think with another year under his belt that Le’Veon Bell in his second year will be that much better, more explosive in the Jets backfield.”

The good news continued for fans of the Jets as Fuhrman said “that life in New England won’t be as glorious as they’d lead you to believe” as the team transitions from Brady, who signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets had a good offseason, even if it wasn’t splashy. They completely overhauled their offensive line and added quality in both free agency and the draft on both sides of the ball. They are a younger, faster and substantially deeper team in 2020. But nearly all their free agent signings were under the radar and while the talent has improved, there are questions about inconsistencies in nearly all the players brought in.

Talent-wise, the Bills have the best roster in the AFC East and should win the division. But things do happen in football and the Patriots still should not be discounted, even if Brady is now working on his tan in Florida.

The Jets, however, are clearly pointed in the right direction. In all likelihood, though, it is a season too far to consider them for the AFC East. The fact that they are getting that buzz after a strong close to last year, however, is a sign that the rebuild under Douglas has some legs.

The last time the Jets won the AFC East was in 2002.