Report: New York Jets, Jamal Adams at a contract impasse

The saga of Jamal Adams looks like it is taking a wrong turn for the New York Jets. According to longtime NFL reporter/insider Gary Myers, the Jets have no intention of signing the All-Pro safety during this off-season.

Given the limitations of this off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the interactions between Adams, his representatives, and the Jets front office are limited to video chats and virtual meetings. Adams is reportedly getting increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in the talks and hasn’t made his feelings a secret.

The Jets picked up the fifth-year option on Adams, a move which ensures that the multi-year Pro Bowl selection is under contract through the 2021 season. His contract for that final year will be $9.9 million. That doesn’t seem to be appeasing Adams at all.

The Jets don’t want a war of words or a potential holdout. It would look worse for Adams, but the Jets would have to deal with the backlash on social media as well as sports talk radio.

The highly respected and well-sourced Myers’ tweet has had reactions from NFL reporters all over the league finding out what teams are interested in trading for Adams. Conventional wisdom held that his value was higher before the 2020 NFL Draft. When the three-day virtual session went off and no deal was made, the thought was that general manager Joe Douglas was interested in working out a deal with Adams.

That sentiment is certainly backed up by Douglas’ own words. At the NFL Combine in February, Douglas said that he wanted to offer Adams a long-term contract and make him a Jets player for life.

Despite Douglas’ statements about Adams, the rumor mill continued to turn regarding Adams being linked to other teams. The hottest rumor in late April was that Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were willing to part with a first-round draft pick for Adams. When Myers tweeted the breakdown in New York, the Dallas speculation immediately rekindled.

Adams is under contract for two more seasons and the Jets could use the franchise tag on him in 2022 if that is their prerogative. He has not yet participated in the Jets “virtual” off-season program. Those virtual meetings are voluntary and Adams has not violated any team commitments.