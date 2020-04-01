COVID-19, social distancing won't stop New York Jets fans from remembering one of their own

Social distancing and COVID-19 didn’t stop fans of the New York Jets from paying tribute to one of their own. Martin Gabay passed earlier this week, sparking tributes on social media from fellow Jets fans unable to attended his funeral.

A huge fan of the Jets, Gabay’s passing was met earlier in the week with an outpouring of appreciation and love on fan group pages on Facebook as well as social media posts. Gabay was well known at some of the larger fan tailgates such as the one hosted by the ‘Gotham City Crew’ prior to Jets home games at MetLife Stadium.

Due to the coronavirus, social gatherings including funerals in the tri-state area have been limited to 10 people. Because of these limitations, his daughter posted on social media on March 30 asking fans to remember her father.

Because his fellow Jets fans would not be able to attend the funeral service, they were asked instead to wear Jets colors on March 31 and post to social media, honoring his memory.

"Best way to describe Marty was you felt like you were home whenever you were with him," said Claudio Juarez of the Gotham City Crew. "Just a gem of a person."

Dozens of fans did just that, posting pictures and remembrances of Gabay. In addition, pictures of Gabay at Jets games and tailgates also popped up as his friends remembered his passion for the team and for others.

Martin Gabay's life remembered by fans Martin Gabay, New York Jets fan. Photo courtesy Claudio Juarez. Scott Mullery, one of the leaders of the team's chant, remembers Martin Gabay. The posting of the call to action to remember Gabay's life. Jets fan Michelle Latas Nikolic participated in posting a photo. Podcast host and Jets fan Robert Melofchik also participated in Gabay's remembrance. Gabay, second from right, at a Jets tailgate. Martin Gabay Scott Mullery Michelle Latas Nokolic Martin Gabay tailgate

“He was genuinely a nice guy and you could see him everywhere,” said Scott Mullery, one of the fans who leads the ‘J-E-T-S’ chant at home games. “Training camp, away games, home games - a true diehard.”

Gabay was laid to rest wearing the jersey of his favorite Jets player, Curtis Martin.

Famous Jets fan Ed Anzalone, better known as 'Fireman Ed' also provided a tribute to Gabay.