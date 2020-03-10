JetsCountry
More big contracts could be salary cap cuts for the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

Trumaine Johnson is likely to be cut by the New York Jets in the coming days, but there could be some more big contracts likely to be coming off the team’s payroll as well. 

The Jets are currently at an estimated $53 million in salary cap space according to Jason Fitzgerald, founder of OverTheCap.com. Given that the 7-9 Jets need massive retooling of the offensive line and will need to likely add a wide receiver in free agency as well as at least one starting cornerback, the team will need to hit the open market hard next week. 

What this means is that a couple of veterans could be cut to open more cap space to address the pressing needs this team has, especially on offense. Protecting their franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, is a priority this offseason. 

“I’d think Avery Williamson should go. He was hurt all last year and the Jets did not miss a beat. They already have a fortune invested in CJ Mosley (also hurt almost all year) so I can’t see how you can tie up another $8.5 million in what is generally a replaceable position. Cutting Williamson saves $6.5 million in cap space,” Fitzgerald told SI’s Jets Country. 

“Daryl Roberts saves $6 million if released. That was a one-year gamble that didn’t pay off. The contract was designed to basically be a one-year trial. They can upgrade at that price.” 

That additional $12.5 million proposed by Fitzgerald could be the difference in the Jets landing a Pro Bowl caliber offensive lineman or settling for a second-tier selection. Other difficult choices that aren’t quite so cut-and-dry also loom for the team this week. 

During his press availability at the NFL Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas sounded optimistic that guard Brian Winters would return to the Jets this offseason. As Douglas noted during his press conference, Winters is the only Week 1 starter along the offensive currently under contract. 

Reading the tea leaves, given the expected upheaval along the offensive line, the Jets might retain Winters. It was originally thought that the veteran guard might be a salary cap casualty. 

Now, he might be safe. 

“The only other notable is Brian Winters who would save about $7.3 million if cut. I think he is less than a 50% chance only because they have so many holes on the line it may not be feasible to fix them all in one year,” Fitzgerald said. “At the least they can wait on cutting him until after the free agent dust and draft settles.” 

In addition to his work at OverTheCap.com, Fitzgerald also consults with NFL teams and agents on cap related issues. 

The other pressing issue for the Jets is what to do with safety Jamal Adams. The Pro Bowl safety is set to enter the fourth year of his rookie contract. 

Douglas said last month that he wants to sign Adams to a long-term contract. How that plays out remains to be seen.  

The ongoing voting of the CBA impacts how the Jets will pursue the retention of their biggest star. 

“His signing and impact on the cap is going to be totally dependent on rules in place,” Fitzgerald said. “I think their best scenario is to just wait for the CBA to sort itself out and let free agency play out so they know where they stand with the cap.” 

