For an EMT who contracted COVID-19, her New York Jets fandom is helping her recovery

A passion for the New York Jets runs in the family of Johanna Swiderski, a 25-year old who contracted COVID-19 in late March through her job as an EMT. It is the Jets and the upcoming NFL Draft, she says, that is helping Swiderski through this difficult time of isolation and social distancing as deals with the debilitating symptoms of the coronavirus.

A hero battling against the pandemic is being lifted up by her family as well as the Jets team she loves.

Born in Staten Island to a family that bleeds the green and white, Swiderski says she “didn’t have much of a choice on what team to root for and I wouldn’t have it any other way.” In 2018, she joined the FDNY as an EMT, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream to be able to help people and save lives. The days are often intense, she notes with specific examples, but nothing could compare her for the past few weeks and the pandemic’s spread throughout New York City.

In all likelihood, patient contact is the reason why Swiderski contracted the coronavirus. She is not alone in her field, noting that hundreds of people in her department are statistics of the pandemic, part of the occupational hazard of dealing with sick and infected people. It has been a flood of cases in New York, reaching nearly 160,000 as of this past Friday.

She hasn’t been hospitalized but her quarantine is extending now to nearly two full weeks. Her symptoms include tightness in the chest, getting winded upon excretion, sporadic cough and a mild fever.

“I love my Jets so yes they have it’s a distraction. Keeping up with the Jets keeps my mind off what’s going on outside,” Swiderski said.

“The Jets have been a distraction for me throughout my time being home. I have been refreshing every news media out there to see if there have been anymore updates.”

Swiderski at MetLife Stadium. The EMT, who contracted coronavirus, says her love of the Jets is helping her recovery.

Her passion for the Jets is deep and strong. She remembers becoming a fan when Mark Sanchez was a rookie in 2009. Her first jersey was a Darrelle Revis.

She is a member of the ‘NO FLY ZONE’ page on Facebook where she is an administrator and a frequent contributor. The group boasts over 11,000 members and Swiderski along with Jets super fan Mel Barcos post and moderate the discussion for one of the largest social media followings dedicated to the team.

Her prognosis is positive and she is making progress, though talking on the phone and physical activity can be quite the challenge.

In the frontlines of the pandemic, Swiderski is eager to return to work. On April 12, she will get a call from her doctor for an update and to take the next steps in her medical evaluation. If all goes well, she hopes to return to work sooner rather than later.

“In my two years of being on the job I have seen enough of other people’s nightmares and it’s not at all easy. We shake it off and it’s onto the next call. It’s scary sometimes walking into the unknown and you being the only thing that stands between light and dark,” Swiderski said.

“When this Covid19 pandemic hit state side it was becoming all hands on deck. The long hours, the high call volume and what seemed like endless trips to the hospitals. Before we knew it, it was becoming a nightmare that we couldn’t wake up from and started taking a toll on the department as a whole.”

Swiderski has been a member of the FDNY as an EMT for two years.

Her recovery period could well stretch on for several more days if not weeks. With the NFL Draft set for late April, this Jets fan is eagerly passing the time and following the mock drafts. It is a welcome distraction for her as she continues to recover and eye a return back to work.

She would like to let general manager Joe Douglas know that the offensive line should remain a priority.

“Even though the Jets upgraded the offensive line during free agency I would still like to see them take a lineman,” Swiderski said.

“I like Tristian Wirfs or [Mekhi] Becton but if the Jets decide to go wide receiver I won’t complain if it’s [Jerry] Jeudy or [CeeDee] Lamb.”