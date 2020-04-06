The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled their National Football League’s All-Decade Teams on Monday. The New York Jets only had one representative from the last decade on the team.

Cornerback Darrelle Revis made the defense list for the 2010s, the only player to suit-up for the Jets during that era to make the honorary list. Revis enjoyed two tenures with the Jets organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He had his best seasons in New York, making five of his seven Pro Bowl selections with the Jets.

Revis is a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection, a cornerback who transformed the position with his ability to blanket wide receivers.

For the 2000s, a far more successful era for the Jets, the representation on the list is far more impressive and deep. On offense, the Jets on the list include guard Alan Faneca (2008-09), center Kevin Mawae (1998-2005) and running back LaDainian Tomlinson (2010-11).

Defensive end Jason Taylor (2010) made the list on defense.

The inclusion of just one Jets player who made the list for the past decade underscores the organization’s issues the past 10 years. The Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010 (when both Revis and Tomlinson were on the roster). During this drought, they have just one winning season (10-6 in 2015).

From 2011 through last year, the Jets are 49-79 over the past eight seasons. The lack of talent on the roster is certainly evident.

Most telling for the Jets is of all the players listed as being affiliated with the team, only Revis was drafted by the organization. On that note, only Revis and Mawae had long tenures with the Jets, playing their formative and best years with the organization.

The trio of Faneca, Tomlinson and Taylor were hired guns, playing out the tail-ends of their careers with the Jets. Those three only played only five combined seasons with the Jets.

This issue also points to what general manager Joe Douglas needs to start addressing this offseason with the roster rebuild. Building through the draft has been non-existent for the Jets since the 2011 season.

If the Jets are to return to the postseason anytime soon, having consecutive drafts yielding contributors and starters will be a key.