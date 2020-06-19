The New York Jets are getting a talented playmaker in Denzel Mims

The New York Jets formally signed their second-round draft pick, speedy wideout Denzel Mims. Taken No. 59 overall selection in the 2020 NFL the Baylor product will receive a four-year, $5.4 million deal with $3 million of it guaranteed according to reports.

The 6'3", 215-pound Mims is coming off an extraordinary college career at Baylor. He left school ranking third in Baylor history with 28 receiving touchdowns. He’s also fifth and sixth respectively, in receptions with 186 and receiving yards with 2,925. He had had 11 career 100-yard receiving games.

Mims isn’t just fast but he has a good height and a tremendous wingspan that can make him a primary target for quarterback Sam Darnold. Recently, Mims joined Darnold and fellow wide receiver Jamison Crowder in Miami for some informal workouts. There he showcased why he could soon supplant Crowder and start at wideout alongside Breshad Perriman in the Jets starting lineup.

The Jets were high on Mims all along. They had an opportunity to select flashy receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III or CeeDee Lamb but opted to select offensive tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round. Then in the second round, they traded down 11 spots to No. 59 and still managed to select Mims.

Mims is the second player to sign a contract. The Jets signed fifth-round pick Bryce Hall out of Virginia two weeks ago.

It will be interesting to see how, without the benefit of a rookie camp, minicamp or offseason workouts that Mims will be able to seamlessly transfer from college to the NFL. The Jets will be counting heavily on Crowder to be their go-to receiver against last year. Then there is Perriman who signed a one-year contract with New York hours after it was announced that Robby Anderson had signed with the Carolina Panthers. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, $6 million guaranteed.

Perriman has the potential to replace Anderson’s production based on his numbers in Tampa Bay last year where he had a higher yards per catch and touchdowns than Anderson, indicating that with a similar role this year he could well exceed the numbers put up by Anderson. Crowder was the leading receiver on the team a season ago and one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, production that the Jets hope he will replicated in 2020.

Which leaves Mims, who is expected to be an upgrade on the outside. While raw, he clearly will be counted on to contribute based off his size and measurables. If he can, then the Jets wide receiver corps can improve on last year’s paltry output.

Mims’ family has a history in the game with three brothers who all played football and a cousin who played at Baylor and went on to the NFL.