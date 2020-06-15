Denzel Mims has the tools to be an impact player for the New York Jets

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims has been working out with quarterback Sam Darnold the past few days. He was joined bynewly-acquired wide receivers Breshad Perriman and Braxton Berrios at the workouts in Florida.

According to reports, running backs Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore were also in attendance. The informal workouts allowed Mims to show off his speed for his new teammates.

NFL Draft expert Rich Cirminiello knows how deep the wide receiver class was in the recently completed NFL draft. He agreed with Jets general manager Joe Douglas that there were enough high-quality receivers that the Jets could fill a bigger need in Round 1 (offensive tackle Mekhi Becton) and still trade down to stock up more draft picks. Much to everyone’s surprise, Mims was still there at No. 59.

Cirminiello said in a recent exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated ‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett that there may have been better receivers, but this won’t be a draft where the Jets regret what they could have acquired had they used their first-rounder on a wide receiver. The selection of Becton in the first round was a surprise for Cirminiello as he pegged them for Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (who wound up going at No. 13 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). He said that he thought Becton had the higher ceiling and the Jets had to be thrilled he was available at No. 11.

The 6'3", 215-pound Mims is coming off an extraordinary college career at Baylor. He left school ranked third in Baylor history with 28 receiving touchdowns. He’s also fifth and sixth respectively in receptions with 186 and receiving yards with 2,925. He also had had 11 career 100-yard receiving games.

The Jets needed a wideout and it was no secret. Breshad Perriman’s free-agent signing after Robby Anderson departed for the Carolina Panthers did not deter the Jets from targeting a receiver in the draft. FanDuel Sportsbook has Mims' 2020 touchdown total set at 5.5.

Cirminiello is a Director of College Awards for the Maxwell Football Club. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and National Collegiate Athletic Association head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around player in the United States. LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Maxwell Award as the nation’s top player and Ohio State’s Chase Young was the recipient of the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in college football.

Mims’ father played college football at Baylor as well. David Mims spent two years with the Atlanta Falcons before being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 expansion draft.