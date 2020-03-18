JetsCountry
Did the New York Jets dodge a bullet in not landing DeAndre Hopkins?

Kristian Dyer

Perhaps, it is a good thing that the New York Jets didn't land DeAndre Hopkins after all.

According to one report, the Houston Texans trade of the star wide receiver to the Arizona Cardinals was based off of Hopkins’ fractured relationship with head coach Bill O’Brien. 

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Michael Irvin reported that Hopkins was traded after a meeting with O’Brien that went south. According to Irvin’s report, in that meeting O’Brien likened Hopkins to the late Aaron Hernandez, a less than glowing comparison. O’Brien allegedly made other comments about Hopkins on a personal level as well. 

Jimmy Traina from SI has a great read on the situation. Definitely worth the click.

The Jets reportedly had interest in Hopkins, although the genuineness of those reports is open for interpretation. In all likelihood, there was never serious interest given Hopkins' desire for a new contract, the type of money that could cripple the Jets salary cap space.

While there is a need for a wide receiver on the Jets roster, especially if Robby Anderson were to leave, utilizing major capital to obtain Hopkins and then sign him to a new deal might not be privy at this stage of the team’s rebuild. 

Hopkins would tie up major salary cap space as the Jets look to prioritize their offensive line and other positions such as cornerback and edge rusher. A high-cost wide receiver, even one as elite as Hopkins, is perhaps not the prudent way to go at this point in the rebuild. 

And then there are the character concerns as reported by ESPN’s Irvin. 

The Texans traded Hopkins as well as a fourth round pick in next month’s NFL Draft to the Cardinals for a second-round pick in 2020, a fourth-round pick in 2021 and running back David Johnson. The Cardinals get an elite wide receiver in Hopkins. 

The three-time All-Pro selection, set to enter his eighth season in the NFL, has topped 1,000 receiving yards five times in his career. Last year in 15 games, Hopkins had 104 receptions for 1,165 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. 

He instantly upgrades the Cardinals offense and gives quarterback Kyler Murray a tremendous downfield target. 

Hopkins, to his credit, has handled the report with firing back or taking shots at the Texans or O’Brien.

