Curtis Martin Expects the New York Jets to Make the Playoffs in 2020

After a 7-9 season in 2019, the hope is that the New York Jets are ready to turn a corner. Curtis Martin thinks so, the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back stating that not only are the Jets prepared to take the next step but that their rebuild is done.

And also that they are ready to make the playoffs this year.

“In my opinion, and again I’m not speaking for the team or coaches or anyone but in my opinion, I think we’re beyond rebuilding – I think the team is somewhat built,” Martin told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country.

“Usually what has to occur is the chemistry, now no one knows how long that may or may not take. I feel like they have great leadership. I feel like one of the main components is a really good quarterback. I think the Jets have that in Sam Darnold, I think the best is yet to come with him. And they have a lot of really good pieces around him.”

The Jets are definitely an improved roster, even if they might have a worse record in 2020 given a significantly tougher schedule.

The Jets did lose some talent this offseason, notably All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in a trade and wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency. But they noticeably upgraded their offensive line, the weakest position group on the roster last year. And they added depth in the secondary in both free agency and the NFL Draft.

The team is deeper at running back, linebacker and at quarterback as well.

Now, the question centers on this team taking the next step. A more difficult schedule will hurt the Jets chances to improve on last year but they did address their most glaring of needs in free agency and the draft this offseason.

A team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010 and has just one winning season the past 10 years is hoping to get over that hump and into the postseason.

“I just think they are a really solid team, I’m expecting that to have a playoff appearance,” Martin said.

“I’m expecting them to make a run for the playoffs this year. Again, I’ve been a part of teams where it didn’t seem like we had a whole lot of talent and almost made it to the Super Bowl and then there were teams where it felt like we had all the talent in the world and we didn’t get into the postseason. I just believe in the Jets and maybe I’m biased but I do think they will have a better season than they did last year. I really think they’re going to have some push for the playoffs and they play in a division where they can do that.”

Martin spoke as part of a media tour for Pepsi where they transformed the frontyard of a Jets fan named Cindy, who lives in Piscataway, N.J.

