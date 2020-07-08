MMQB: New York Jets made the second biggest blunder in the NFL the past decade

For the New York Jets, there are plenty of what if moments in recent history. None bigger, perhaps, than at the quarterback position.

It doesn’t take Larry David to realize that the Jets have been hunting for a franchise quarterback since the days of Joe Namath (David once called former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan, advocating that the team draft Lamar Jackson). There have been multiple saviors over that stretch. Some, like Chad Pennington, have done a good job not just in leading the team to sustained success but on an individual level. Others, in particular some notable draft picks over the past decade, have fallen well short of expectations.

But the Jets striking out on drafting a quarterback has seemingly set the franchise back on an annual basis. In Sam Darnold, the Jets hope to have found not just a long-term, viable solution under center. They want a true building block.

And yet, rewinding back to the 2012 NFL Draft, the Jets failure to land Russel Wilson stings today.

As the story goes, former Jets executive Terry Bradway, pounded his fist on the table in the Jets war room, wanting the team to take Wilson in the second or third round of the 2012 draft. A fifth-year graduate transfer, Wilson’s draft stock rose after a tremendous senior season at Wisconsin. But he was viewed as too short by many in the NFL.

A Super Bowl win and seven Pro Bowl appearances later, Wilson is certainly tall enough to be considered one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

Connor Off of MMQB writes that the Jets not taking Wilson is the second-biggest what if moment in the NFL over the past decade.

“If the Jets had drafted Wilson that year, maybe instead of Stephen Hill in the second round, or by trading up three picks in the first round and nabbing Wilson instead of DeMario Davis, the consequences would be astounding,” Orr writes in his fascinating piece.

“Gone, theoretically, is the Seahawks’ 2013 Super Bowl (and NFC title the following year). Matt Flynn is the quarterback of the early 2010s in Seattle. Geno Smith’s draft day slide in 2013 continues, perhaps, for another 30 or so picks until the Seahawks were up (hey, Smith is Russell Wilson’s backup after all). Rex Ryan is still in New York and Sam Darnold is playing in … Buffalo.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be the Jets if insult wasn’t added to injury.

Davis, mentioned by Orr as one of the Jets draft picks taken in 2012, left the organization in 2016 as a free agent without so much as an offer – this despite the fact that he was one of the best middle linebackers in the NFL. The Jets would then trade for Davis a year later before, again moving on – this time in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Last year, Davis was deservedly named to his first All-Pro list and he continues to be a shining light off the field. And to think, the Jets let Wilson and Davis (twice) slip through their fingers. Brutal.