Frank Gore's injury an inconvenient start to his backfield partnership with Le'Veon Bell

Entering his sixteenth year in the NFL, running back Frank Gore certainly isn’t showing any signs of an ego. In what might be his last stop before eventual induction in Canton, OH, Gore’s signing with the New York Jets is the chance for him to make his mark with a rebuilding and young team.

For Gore, that mark is both on and off the field.

A well-established veteran, Gore’s addition at running back helps the Jets in terms of adding much-needed depth behind Le’Veon Bell. Gore also adds significant experience and veteran leadership to the Jets locker room as well, a respected voice who has produced at the highest level.

“Whenever I get my opportunity, whenever I get my number and name called, I’m going to do whatever it takes to out there and try to help my team get success,” Gore said on Monday in a virtual conference call before discussing his backfield partnership with Bell.

“I think we’ll do well together We’re both competitive. Every day we’re going to compete to get each other better – not just me and Le’Veon but the other guys in the room - we also have Kenneth Dixon, [La’Mical] Perine, Josh [Adams]. But we’re all going hard and trying to get each other better. The better we do each day we’ll help our team.”

Five-times a Pro Bowl selection, Gore has topped 1,000 rushing yards on nine occasions in his NFL career. He came to New York having played for current Jets head coach Adam Gase while with the Miami Dolphins.

Gore’s addition to the roster is as much about his ability to provide quality veteran’s depth behind Bell as it is about bringing a solid, steady voice to a young locker room and a roster that has been significantly overturned during the past calendar year.

The start to his Jets career hasn’t necessarily been easy as he’s been held out with a hamstring injury at the beginning of training camp.

“It was tough, you always want to start the first day with the team,” Gore said.

“Especially since I’m the new guy, just because I’m older, I want to be out there with them, doing everything that they do. Let them know I’m all in.”