New York Jets' Frank Gore Remains the Master of of Practice and Preparation Ahead of Week 2

Nothing has changed this week for Frank Gore.

Even if his role is set drastically to expand in just a few days, the New York Jets running back is getting ready the same way he does week-in, week-out with a meticulous preparation for his craft. Gore didn’t become third on the NFL rushing list by chance. It happened through hard work and an attention to detail that is notorious throughout the league.

And on Sunday, with Le’Veon Bell sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Gore will be the featured back as the Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers. For Gore, there hasn’t been the slightest of changes to his daily routine now that the 16-year veteran will be starting on Sunday.

“Even when Le’Veon was here, I always prepared like I was the guy just because you never know what happens,” Gore said in his virtual press conference.

“That’s why I go out every day, on the practice field and prepare like I do. When my number gets called I want to be ready.”

On Sunday, Gore had six carries for 24 yards in the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Signed as a free agent this offseason after spending last year with the Buffalo Bills, Gore was expected to provide mentorship and cover at the running back position. Now with the injury to Bell, Gore will have to do much more than just share reps in the backfield. He will be the featured back for the next few weeks.

A couple of weeks ago, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Thursdays will be Gore’s day off, a chance for the veteran to heal his body and stay fresh. It isn’t uncommon for veterans in the NFL to have a designated day off.

Gore, according to Gase, hates it. The Jets head coach isn’t going to change his plan, however.

“He’s a tough guy that, you know, he didn’t want to come out on the runs and practice anyways. He’s a hard one to argue with when you’re not telling him what he wants to hear so,” Gase said.

“But I thought he did a good job, we almost popped a couple of those, if we finish a couple of those blocks on a couple of those runs, I mean I think he’s on the safety. So, you know, we’ll get through practice this week and try to get some things cleaned up and see if we can get a couple explosive runs.”

Sunday is a bit of irony for Gore, who spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the 49ers. It was there, in San Francisco, that he carved a name for himself as one of the best running backs in NFL history.

It is also where the roots of his work ethic and unrelenting desire to better himself really became known throughout the NFL.

Now against the 49ers, a team that meant so much to him, Gore doesn’t come into Week 2 with any mixed feelings.

“I want to win, especially us coming off a loss last week. I want us to look a lot better that last week as an offensive team, as a team and that can be doing whatever it takes to win,” Gore said.

“It came be the 49ers, it can be Seattle. I just want a win.”