Source: New York Jets weren't going to spend big in free agency - "We need to build a core"

It wasn’t the start to free agency that was expected from the New York Jets as the organization underwhelmed when compared against the high expectations and big names that were linked with the team. But this offseason was never to be about big names or splashes.

Heading into this offseason, the Jets had roughly $50 million, perhaps as much as $53 million in salary cap space. That is a rather average amount (No. 14 in the league) but not as much as some of the big spenders who have dominated the first two days of legal tampering.

That has factored into the Jets decision to not overspend or go for broke in their pursuit of some of the bigger (and more costly) names in free agency. It has led Jets general manager Joe Douglas to be very disciplined in how they’ve approached plugging holes and addressing needs, so says one Jets personnel executive.

“We definitely took a few swings out there at first. Didn’t land but we wanted to be disciplined,” the source told SportsIllustrated.com.

“There were some tough conversations. There was one [offensive] tackle out there, a premium guy. We could have brought him in, but it would have killed our ability to make other moves.”

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to publicly comment on transactions.

Signings such as offensive tackle George Fant (Seattle Seahawks) and center Connor McGovern (Denver Broncos) bring solid starters to the Jets. But they aren't the big names that had been floated with the team heading into free agency.

While the Jets had rather ordinary cap flexibility, they had more pressing needs than many teams heading into free agency. As 7-9 record last season showed, they have potential to be a solid team but are several pieces away from being a playoff caliber roster.

When viewed given their needs, the cap space also isn’t much money considering that the Jets went into the offseason with glaring needs along the offensive line (needing to address at least four starters), cornerback, wide receiver and edge rusher. That salary cap space could have been gobbled up rather quickly if the Jets weren’t prudent and careful.

Then there is the need to re-sign safety Jamal Adams ahead of 2021, which will be the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. And the Jets need to sign their NFL Draft class as well as undrafted rookie free agents.

All that played a part in the Jets not spending big on players such as offensive tackle Jack Conklin or making a trade for a big money wide receiver such as DeAndre Hopkins.

“I think Joe was very level headed when it comes to this. He talked about it starting this offseason - that he wasn’t going to make the mistake some general managers have made around here who threw around a lot of money their first year and then were handicapped their second year,” the source said.

“Or they didn’t make any moves at all. We tried for a few of the big names who would be a godd fit for us but we weren’t going to overpay either…stay disciplined. He talked with us [Tuesday] night about winning day two and day three and so on. Very few teams make the big move on day one. The ones that have success the first day are the teams ready to take a big step forward. The Jets aren’t there yet. We need to build a core.”