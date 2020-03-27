Antonio Cromartie: New York Jets GM Joe Douglas "is doing a good job"

Through one full offseason, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has certainly made no shortage of moves. A flurry of signings show that Douglas has a plan. One former Jets star thinks it is a good plan.

Through the more than a week-and-a-half that includes legal tampering and now free agency, Douglas has gone about revamping several weak spots on the Jets two-deep. The offensive line has received the bulk of the attention, with five total signings including four free agents from outside the organization. The secondary also had four total signings, two of which came in free agency. Linebacker and wide receiver needs also have been addressed.

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who spent a total of five years with the Jets organization, likes the approach brought by Douglas. Saying “I think Joe is doing a good job,” Cromartie endorsed the rebuild of Douglas in free agency so far.

“I think he’s doing what he’s supposed [to], spending responsibly,” Cromartie told SportsIllustrated.com.

“He has to get the right guys in the building that fit the mold of the offense and the defense.”

Cromartie himself signed two deals with the Jets, once re-signing in 2011 (he was traded to the Jets from the San Diego Chargers in 2010) and then as a free agent in 2015.

On Thursday, Cromartie lobbied from Jets safety Jamal Adams to be paid as the top at his position in the NFL. Adams was the only Jets selection to the Pro Bowl last year.

It is the first full offseason for Douglas in charge of the Jets. After spending nearly two decades as a scout with the Baltimore Ravens and then in the personnel department of the Philadelphia Eagles, Douglas was hired last offseason after the NFL Draft.

As such, he wasn’t calling the shots for the bulk of free agency or certainly the draft. Now he has the chance to put his stamp on the organization from top to bottom.

A look at all the signings the Jets have made since last week when free agency started:

PLAYERS ACQUIRED

--C Josh Andrews (UFA Indianapolis Colts; terms unknown)

--S Marqui Christian (UFA Los Angeles Rams; terms unknown)

--CB Pierre Desir (FA Indianapolis Colts; terms unknown)

--T George Fant (UFA Seattle Seahawks; $27.3M/3 yrs, $13.7M guaranteed/$4.45M injury only/$3M SB)

--G/C Connor McGovern (UFA Denver Broncos; terms unknown)

--LB Patrick Onwuasor (UFA Baltimore Ravens; terms unknown)

--G Greg Van Roten (UFA Tennessee Titans; terms unknown)

PLAYERS RE-SIGNED

--LB James Burgess (not tendered as RFA; terms unknown)

--WR Josh Doctson (FA; terms unknown)

--LB Neville Hewitt (UFA; terms unknown)

--S Bennett Jackson (not tendered as ERFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--LB Jordan Jenkins (UFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--G Alex Lewis (UFA; $18.6M 3 yrs, $5.6M guaranteed/$2.5M SB/$2M RB)

--CB Arthur Maulet (not tendered as RFA; 1 yr, terms unknown)

--CB Brian Poole (UFA; $5M/1 yr, $4.5M guaranteed/$3M SB)