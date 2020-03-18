JetsCountry
New York Jets Free Agency Tracker: Analysis of the first deal of free agency

Seth Everett

The New York Jets did something other than work on the offensive line Wednesday.  They addressed the secondary in two transactions. They officially released cornerback Trumaine Johnson, a move that had been reported on for nearly a week. The Jets also re-signed cornerback Brian Poole to a one-year $5 million deal.   

Johnson’s two-years in New York were underwhelming, so it was inevitable that this move would be made.  The Jets waited until the start of the league year, which was today, to utilize the June 1  designation. The move, allows general manager Joe Douglas to spread the cap hit over the next two seasons; Johnson will count for $4 million in dead money this year and $8 million in 2021. 

Johnson is out, but the re-signing of Poole is big news for the Jets. 

In the move, Douglas was able to sign Poole to a relatively low contract after possibly losing out on higher priced, but higher quality corners that recently signed elsewhere.  Bradley Roby signed with the Houston Texans, Byron Jones went to the Miami Dolphins and James Bradberry was signed by the New York Giants.  

At the end of the day, Douglas made the right move and kept a player who was very solid for the Jets last year with 59 tackles and an interception. 

The two defensive moves on Wednesday follow on the heels of an offensive-line heavy series of transactions over the past two days. Three moves in all help bolster an offensive line struggled mightily  last year, allowing 52 sacks and was second-from-bottom in rushing yards in the NFL. 

The prize of the three deals was Connor McGovern, who reportedly signed a three-year, $27 million contract  ($18 million is guaranteed per multiple reports). McGovern is a huge upgrade over the options the Jets used last year.   

The team also re-signed guard Alex Lewis, who started 12 games for in 2019, his first season with the Jets. It is a relatively solid deal for both Lewis and the Jets, who are investing three years at $18.6 million ($6 million guaranteed) in the guard. It is a bit of a risk for the Jets as Lewis is still developing and growing, but it is an obvious vote of confidence in a player that they acquired last year from the Baltimore Ravens for a seventh round pick. 

On Monday in their first deal of the legal tampering period, the team signed former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant to a three-year, $30 million deal.  Douglas sees a huge upside in Fant, who has played both left and right tackle but was used primarily as a blocking tight end in Seattle. 

