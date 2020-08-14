Former New Jersey Gov. Dick Codey thinks if trends continue, sports fans could be heading back to stadiums

Things could be trending in the right direction for fans to return to stadiums in New Jersey, although former Governor Dick Codey said that there are several likely hurdles to clear before that happens.

On July 20, New Jersey’s current Governor Phil Murphy issued an executive order that limited outdoor gatherings due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. The two NFL teams that call New Jersey home, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, issued a statement that “until circumstances change, that both the Giants and Jets will play their games without the benefit of fans in attendance.”

Now Codey, who is currently the president of the state senate, thinks that things could be trending towards a return of fans into stadiums. It isn't around the corner, he cautions but he tells SportsIllustrated.com that “Even that would have to be at a social distance…very, very reduced capacity.”

“I don’t think it is totally crazy to think if it is really down low and they can police it adequately – could be,” Codey told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country on Friday.

“When you look at the points of the transmission rate, where people are getting the virus – if you look at the hospitals and look at the deaths – sometimes it is 15, 20. You don’t want to lose any of those but out a 9 million population, it is very different than March and April.”

New Jersey is an indicator of where the rest of the country could be headed, The state was among the hardest hit in the nation by the coronavirus with over 188,000 confirmed cases and nearly 16,000 deaths.

The number of cases and deaths related to the pandemic have dropped significantly since peaking in April.

Twice, Codey served as acting governor of New Jersey. He was influential on the construction of MetLife Stadium, home to the Giants and the Jets, as well as Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

Codey said that he hasn’t talked with Governor Murphy yet about allowing fans into stadiums but he might do that at some point; Murphy coincidentally is a big sports fan himself and is a part owner along with his wife of Sky Blue in the NWSL. Codey said that the current transmission rate is .92 and that the current governor would like to see that at a .75 before considering opening up the state further which could mean larger outdoor gatherings.

An avid sports fan in his own right, Codey was disappointed to see the Big Ten suspend all fall athletics this week, including football. This impacts the much anticipated return of Greg Schiano back as head coach of Rutgers football.

Schiano is responsible for turning around a program that was among the worst in college football before he left to coach in the NFL.

Codey thinks that instead of postponing the season, the best avenue for student-athletes would be to remain on campus where they can be regularly tested and monitored.

“I think the Big Ten was wrong. I think those kids are much better off being under the guidance of the athletic department and not back wherever…being tested all the time. Just my opinion,” Codey said.

“Kids will be going home or staying home, what will they be doing 16 hours ago? Going in and out, in communities where there might be density in the cohabitation. Will they be tested every day? They will be better off, with fewer transmissions, if they are under the watchful eye of the athletic department.”