NJ Gov. Phil Murphy on fans at NFL games: 'That’s the big nut that we still have yet to crack'

With COVID-19 numbers in the tristate area dipping, the hope is that fans will be allowed back into NFL games, even if at a limited capacity. New Jersey, home or two NFL teams, is certainly impacted by the spiking and drop of the coronavirus pandemic as it relates to opening up MetLife Stadium this fall.

The Meadowlands Sports Complex, home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets, potentially could see fans at games this fall, albeit in what will likely be a limited capacity. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was on SiriusXM NFL Radio with hosts Charlie Weis and Bill Lekas on Friday to discuss fans at games.

He was asked how the process would play out between the Jets, Giants and his office in opening up the Meadowlands stadium for fans.

“That’d be all of us. We’d need to be involved because this is a public health matter, so we couldn’t put people in close contact with each other unless we thought that was a responsible step to take,” Murphy told the show.

“That’s the big nut that we still have yet to crack, I would say. Whether they go the European soccer route where they’re playing the games with no fans or whether or not there’s some amount of fans they can have in there, that’s a decision we have to make together.”

The Giants and Jets both play in New Jersey and have their practice facilities in the state as well. Murphy brings a unique perspective to the discussion as both a governor but also the owner of a professional sports team.

Murphy and his wife are part of the ownership group of NWSL team Sky Blue, who play their home games at Red Bull Arena.

After seeing a peak spike a month ago, New Jersey has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The state was one of the hardest hit in the country during the first wave of the pandemic, both in terms of cases and deaths.

On July 7, 354 new cases were reported within New Jersey.

Several states are seeing surges in their numbers as New Jersey’s numbers fall. Murphy was asked how the state will handle teams potentially coming from hot spot states to play games at the Meadowlands.

“We do have a carve-out for essential travel and a professional sports team would qualify for that carve out. We’d probably, without having put this in stone, I’m sure we’d probably want to do one, and more than one, test for the virus when they got here,” Murphy said.

“Or ask them to take it as they’re leaving wherever their host state is. That’s the minimum standard. Your question gets to a very fair point, we – along with New York and Connecticut – have asked folks if they’re coming from a hotspot state to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested. A 14-day quarantine doesn’t work in an NFL schedule. So at least the testing piece would have to be there and I think if anyone is symptomatic or they’ve tested positive already, I’d hope they wouldn’t get on the plane.”