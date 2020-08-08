When Greg Van Roten departed the Carolina Panthers for a free-agent contract with the New York Jets, he wasn’t guaranteed a starting job. The former blocker for Cam Newton expected a position battle with incumbent Brian Winters. Jets general manager Joe Douglas cut Winters last week, making Van Roten the probable starter for Week 1 on September 13 at the Buffalo Bills.

“I was a little surprised,” Van Roten told reporters Thursday via Zoom. “I thought we were going to compete, but I guess it was just a matter of the nature of this offseason was so different than years past. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to be here.”

Van Roten signed with the Jets in the second wave of free agency after center Connor McGovern and after tackle George Fant.

The 29-year-old Winters was cut after being the longest-tenured player on the roster. He was originally a third-round pick in 2013, playing in 89 career games and started in 79 of them. Winters started nine games last season as he battled injuries. The Jets saved about $7.3 million in cash and cap space with the release.

Van Roten was thrilled to come to wear the green and white. He was a big Jets fan as a child growing up in Long Island.

“It's like a dream come true,” he said. “When I was a young kid, I was a huge jets fan. Then to get to come to the Jets and walk around the hallways and see the posters of all the guys that I watched growing up has been incredible so far. It's weird to see myself in a Jets uniform.”

Van Roten signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Green Bay Packers in July 2012. He then had stints with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before spending three years in Carolina.

He became a full-time starter in the NFL in 2018 with the Panthers. He started all 16 games that season at left guard. With Alex Lewis re-signed, it looks like Van Roten will be slotted in at right guard.

“I played a lot of right guard those three seasons (in Green Bay) and then transitioned to center during the season,” Van Roten said. “Then when I was up in Canada I started like 13 games at right guard. I played the position before.” It'll take a little adjustment, but it's not something I'm like, ‘Oh God, how am I going to do this?’ It's not going to be a big issue going forward because I do have experience playing it and in games doing it at a high level.”

The Jets will feature four new starters on the offensive line.