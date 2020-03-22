Greg Van Roten posts childhood Halloween photo dressed as a New York Jets player

This is definitely a treat and not a trick for Greg Van Roten, the lifelong New York Jets fan finally getting the chance to play for his hometown team. The signing of Van Roten on Saturday afternoon signifies another piece in the rebuilding of the Jets offensive line.

And for the 30-year old journeyman guard, it is the chance to play at home for the team he’s been supporting and cheering since he was a child. Van Roten grew up in Nassau County on Long Island and played at regional powerhouse Chaminade High School. Not surprisingly given the Jets rich history and ties with Long Island, he grew up a Jets fan.

The Jets are now the fifth stop in Van Roten’s winding and twisting professional football career. In 2012 following a distinguished career in the Ivy League at Penn, he signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Green Bay Packers and was eventually released two years later, having played just 18 snaps on offense but becoming a regular on special teams.

He then had a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, where he failed to play and was cut on the eve of the 2014 season.

Then came time with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and then a return to the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. Again, he failed to play a game in Jacksonville, being cut in May.

The last two years, Van Roten has found a home with the Carolina Panthers. He has 27 starts the past two seasons, all at guard, and played 1,773 snaps on offense in Carolina. He has become a solid and steady guard, attributes that were appealing to the Jets as they rebuild their offensive line.

Now the 30-year old, a bit of a late bloomer by the youth-centric NFL, is having a chance to play for the Jets.

He represents the latest name in a reshaping of an offensive line that was among the worst in the NFL last year. Early last week, the Jets first move during the legal tampering period was to sign tackle George Fant (Seattle Seahawks). Then the Jets continued with a flurry of moves over the next few days including free agent deals with center Connor McGovern (Denver Broncos), guard Josh Andrews (Indianapolis Colts) and re-signing guard Alex Lewis (who was acquired in a trade last offseason with the Baltimore Ravens).

The signing of Van Roten is now the latest move by general manager Joe Douglas, who is targeting second-tier free agents to address the multiple holes and lack of depth across the roster.

That Douglas went after a lifelong Jets fan, is certainly a treat from free agency.