SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets Head Coach Adam Gase on Denzel Mims Hamstring Injury: 'I Feel Like S--t for Him'

Kristian Dyer

It appears that the New York Jets are going to be without rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims for the season opener at the Buffalo Bills and likely for longer than that. It is an injury that left head coach Adam Gase dejected and gutted.

Mims hurt his hamstring on Thursday in practice, drawing a quick end to his return to the field. Mims had returned to practice late last week after taking nearly a month to recover from another hamstring injury. Gase said that this injury was to the other leg that Mims hurt in training camp.

In talking about his rookie, Gase praised Mims for looking sharp in practice right before getting hurt. Now the rookie, who was expected to play a big role in the Jets offense this season, likely will be on the sidelines for the next few weeks and almost certainly is out for Sunday at the Bills.

“I feel like s--t him for him because I feel like he worked really hard to get back and for it to be the other hamstring…he was really excited to be out there,” Gase said on Friday in his virtual press conference.

“For it to happen yesterday, I hated seeing him go through that.”

Gase said that on Thursday, he was impressed with Mims in practice and saw flashes of the rookie’s potential in running routes. Then the injury hit which Gase said could land Mims on Injured Reserve (IR).

Mims was projected to be a starting wide receiver along with slot receiver Jamison Crowder and the speedy Breshad Perriman. He was the centerpiece of a revamped group of starting wide receivers.

The Jets had lacked playmakers on offense last year and Mims fit that role. With great length, a good catch radius and speed, Mims brought an exciting component at wide receiver that had been lacking on the Jets offense for years.

At Baylor, he had 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. The Jets took him in the second round of April’s NFL Draft.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL season projections and predictions

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-2020-nfl-season-prediction-and-super-bowl-pick

Kristian Dyer

Chris Herndon's return is huge for the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-chris-herndon-return-key-for-sam-darnold

Kristian Dyer

Adam Gase is excited about the Jets offense in 2020

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-adam-gase-excited-about-offense-potential

Kristian Dyer

On why the Jets are significantly under the salary cap:

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-joe-douglas-addresses-not-signing-logan-ryan

Kristian Dyer

Practice squad!

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-practice-squad-lawrence-cager-lamar-jackson

Kristian Dyer

Quinnen Williams looking ahead by looking back

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-quinnen-williams-ready-for-2020-after-tough-rookie

Kristian Dyer

Frank Gore's son nearly scored a touchdown for Southern Mississippi

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-frank-gore-son-nearly-gets-touchdown

Kristian Dyer

Adam Gase says Jets ownership has done everything he's asked

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-adam-gase-christopher-johnson-phenomenal

Kristian Dyer

Mohamed Sanu makes sense for the Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-mohamed-sanu-makes-sense

Kristian Dyer

What is going on with Breshad Perriman?

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-breshad-perriman-continues-to-miss-practice-knee-injury

Kristian Dyer