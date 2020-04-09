Is Henry Ruggs III the right fit for the New York Jets in the NFL Draft?

There are few players who are in the first round of the NFL Draft who likely elicit as wide an array of opinions as Henry Ruggs III. There is no denying that talented playmaker can be dynamic with the ball in his hands.

But why wasn’t that always on display in college?

The Alabama wide receiver vaulted from being a likely Day 2 selection to now being a near-lock for the first round, based largely off the NFL Combine. A 4.27 time in the 40 opened a lot of eyes around the league, showcasing a player with elite speed.

But does that speed warrant Ruggs being considered as the likely third receiver to come off the draft board? Depends on your outlook. It also shapes the conversation of if a team like the New York Jets at No. 11, who desperately need a wide receiver and a playmaker, could be a landing spot for Ruggs.

For the Jets, there are two needs coming into the NFL Draft. Offensive tackle, in particular a left tackle, is the priority and likely the final piece of the offensive line’s rebuild. Wide receiver is also a key hole to fill on the roster.

This offseason, the Jets lost Robby Anderson, a player who statistically was the second-leading receiver on the team. But Anderson was more than his numbers, he was a playmaker and the one truly explosive player on the Jets roster. Anderson brought high-end speed and elusiveness, making him a home run threat when he got in the open field.

And while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is a quality signing, there is no doubt that quarterback Sam Darnold needs another target to take the next step.

Which leads back to Ruggs. The Jets could use a player with speed and Ruggs has a bit higher end speed than even Anderson. But Ruggs’ production in college simply isn’t what would be expected given that he played for a national championship contender or when considering his physical gifts.

Last season at Alabama, he had 40 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they don’t measure up to a first round pick.

Especially a first round pick with elite measurables given Ruggs straight-line speed or his leaping ability (42-inches at the combine). The scheme at Alabama called for a lot of quick outs and drags over the middle of the field to get Ruggs free. He can be effective in the NFL but it isn’t likely that he is quite the weapon that would warrant a first round pick. Especially not at No. 11 where the Jets are picking.

He was clearly the third option at a stacked Alabama. That’s not to say that it can’t translate to the NFL, but his production isn’t there for him to be a first round lock let alone an option for the Jets early in the first round.

Ruggs is a talented wide receiver and there is no doubt he can help any offense in the league. He just doesn’t make sense for the Jets at No. 11, despite their need for a speedy playmaker.