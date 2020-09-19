SI.com
Television & Radio Guide for the New York Jets in Week 2: How to watch/listen to the Jets

Kristian Dyer

Below is the guide for how to watch and listen to the New York Jets this weekend. Television station and radio guide for watching and listening to the Jets game.

The Jets will host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, looking to bounce back from their Week 1 loss at the Buffalo Bills.

Game Time: 1 P.M. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (no fans)

How to Watch: On FOX

Play-by-play with Kenny Albert, analyst role is Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter is Shannon Spake.

How to Listen: In New York on 98.7 ESPN Radio

Play-by-play with Bob Wischusen, analyst role is Marty Lyons

Satellite Radio:

Sirius – 94

XM - 230

Key Jets Injuries - Running back Le'Veon Bell OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Denzel Mims OUT (hamstring); wide receiver Jamison Crowder OUT (hamstring); linebacker Blake Cashman OUT (hamstring)

Last Week - This past Sunday, the Jets lost at the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, a 27-17 loss that was discouraging given the level of rebuilding the team has gone through this offseason.

The 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, a surprising loss for the defending NFC Champions.

