After Limited Snaps Last Year, Braxton Berrios Making a Case for an Increased Work Load

While the New York Jets continue to search for replacements for injured wide receivers, one of their reserve wideouts has been catching head coach Adam Gase’s eyes. In a training camp without preseason games, Braxton Berrios is making the most of the opportunities presented in practice.

“Getting better every day,” Barrios told reporters in a virtual press conference Sunday following practice MetLife Stadium. “That's always the goal. Last year coming in week one, it was a lot to catch up tp and try to get ahead of. , and, you know, really you're, you're playing catch up the whole, you know, first eight, 10 weeks. Um, cause you're trying to learn everything they learned over the whole OTA and through training camp.

The 24-year-old Berrios came to the Jets after training camp last season after spending last offseason with the New England Patriots. Right before Week 1, he was waived and claimed by the Jets.

Because of the slow ramp-up last year, he only played 85 offensive plays. This season, he could see more action depending on injuries to rookie Denzel Mims and starter Breshad Perriman.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Berrios also could spell Jamison Crowder in the slot.

“It’s rare … to have another guy I feel really comfortable putting in the slot, knowing what to do and making plays and finding a way to get open,” Gase said to reporters on August 25. “Seeing [Berrios] play in college down at Miami, I feel like I’ve been watching him play for a long time, so when we were able to get him last year I was excited. He plays like he is 6-foot-4, 230. In his mind, that’s how he views himself.”

“Knowing everything that I did coming into this year helped me a lot,” Berrios added. “I was three steps ahead of last year by far. My goal every day is to get better. And I think I've been doing that.”

The Jets continue to add receivers as they go through a rash of injuries. First, it was Chris Hogan from New England and then on Monday they signed wideout Donte Moncrief. It is clear that Jets general manager Joe Douglas is turning over every rock in search of bodies let alone talent at wide receiver.

“We are light in numbers — it feels like they are taking a lot of reps — but this is a put-your-head-down-and-work type of group,” Gase said last week. “They just want to contribute. I think those guys can see the numbers and are fighting for those spots. Nobody is taking anything for granted.”