Banged Up at Wide Receiver, New York Jets Trying to Make the Most of Training Camp

Jamison Crowder was quarterback Sam Darnold's favorite target last season, and this year, he may be one of the only healthy options at wide receiver for the New York Jets.

Joking, of course, but it isn’t far from reality. The Jets are thin at wide receiver as training camp enters a third week.

“It's not that difficult, we can run, run a lot, you know, just run all day,” Crowder told reporters Wednesday on a virtual press conference. “You always want everybody to be, at full strength but guys are getting more reps, so we just gotta make do with what we got.”

Newly acquired Breshad Perriman also missed the scrimmage. The former first round pick has been battling a knee injury. Jets head coach Adam Gase is hopeful Perriman will be back on the field this weekend.

The scrimmage in Florham Park was reportedly sloppy. The first-team offense was shut out and had three turnovers.

“Some things showed up that we have to get fixed and we have to get fixed quickly,” Gase said Wednesday. “This was a good step for us without having preseason games, can’t get lulled to sleep by practice thinking, ‘Hey, it’s all good’.”

Crowder, who led the Jets in receiving a season ago, thinks it is part of a step forward that the offense needs to take as a unit.

“We know we have some things we gotta clean up,” Crowder said. “Defense did really well today. I think we just had too many self-inflicted wounds. It was just one of those days you got to just learn from it to keep pushing.”

Crowder connected with quarterback Sam Darnold for 78 catches, 833 yards and six touchdowns last season. The Jets lost Robby Anderson, their second-leading receiver a season ago to the Carolina Panthers in free agency but signed Perriman and drafted Mims.

When injuries piled up in training camp, the Jets signed former New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan.