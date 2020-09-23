Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman Don't Practice for the New York Jets on Wednesday

It isn’t looking good for the New York Jets on the wide receiver front, with the team’s top two wide receivers not practicing on Wednesday.

Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) were held out of practice with injuries, a discouraging sign for an offense that has struggled to move the ball this season. Jets head coach Adam Gase said that he is hopeful that Crowder could return to the field perhaps at the end of the week.

Crowder injured his hamstring last week in practice. He has not been placed on Injured Reserve (IR) but did not play in the Jets Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was the Jets leading receiver in 2019.

“If I see him, if I see him out there running, I’ll feel good,” Gase said on Wednesday in his virtual press conference. “It’s hard for me to predict anything with those type of injuries. I think we’re at Day 7 with him. We’ll see how it plays out.”

In Week 1, a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, Crowder led the Jets with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Perriman hurt his ankle in the 49ers game, coming out in the first half with two catches for 12 yards.

On Perriman, Gase wasn’t upbeat for Week 3 at the Indianapolis Colts, saying “I don’t want to count anybody out but I want to be realistic.”

These injuries leave the Jets dangerously thin at wide receiver. For Week 3, the Jets only have Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone available currently at wide receiver.

“We have some flexibility with the tight end group which is helpful because we do have some guys that can do a lot of different things,” Gase said.

“The running back room and the tight end we feel a little light.”

Even before the injuries to Crowder and Perriman, the Jets already were thin at wide receiver and at the skill positions. Second round pick Denzel Mims, who projected to be a starter, missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury. He then re-injured himself the week before the season opener at the Buffalo Bills and is currently on IR.

Star running back Le’Veon Bell, also with a hamstring injury, is on IR as well. He suffered his injury while running a route in Buffalo.

The Jets managed just 277 yards of total offense in Week 2. Their lone touchdown in the 31-13 loss came on their final possession of the game.