The New York Jets have a need at pass rusher, rookie Jabari Zuniga will be asked to make an impact

With all the talk this week about the New York Jets reportedly in pursuit of a trade for Yannick Ngakoue, the need for help on the edge is apparent.

When the Jets took Jabari Zuniga late in the third round of April’s NFL Draft, it was to address a need for an edge rusher. In free agency, general manager Joe Douglas did not pursue a high-end pass rusher, even though the Jets were linked with the likes of Jadeveon Clowney.

So in Zuniga, the Jets are hoping for an impact off the edge from the rookie.

“Very few rookies are able to make an immediate impact as a pass rusher at the NFL level. While Zuniga gained a handful of experience playing on the edge at Florida, he is expected to be utilized more in a hybrid type role that will require him to play inside/outside,” Serritella told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country.

“However, due to the lack of personnel that currently exists on the roster, New York will need to find mismatches in certain pass-rush situations that can take advantage of his strength and burst off the ball snap.”

In many way, Zuniga was representative of much of Douglas’ draft strategy. Had it not been for an ankle injury his senior season, Zuniga very well could have been an early pick on Day 2. Douglas found value throughout the draft in players who had dropped due to injury.

Instead of capitalizing on a solid 2018 where he was trending in the right direction for many draft scouts, the injury saw Zuniga drop to the third round at No. 79.

Last year in five games, Zuniga had 14 tackles and three sacks. In 2018, he had 45 tackles and 6.5 sacks. A preseason All-SEC selection, Zuniga was on the watchlist for the Chuck Bednarik Award before the injury derailed his redshirt senior season.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is given by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s top defensive player.