The New York Jets still need a pass rusher...so why not Jadeveon Clowney?

Why is Jadeveon Clowney still a free agent? Of all the teams interested in one of the best linemen in the NFL, why can’t the New York Jets be in that mix? Rumors of Clowney being headed to the New England Patriots seem to have cooled. Could that mean he’s still open to hearing from a team that could use a boost on the defensive line?

Name: Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle

Profile: Clowney was selected as the first overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. He went to three Pro Bowls and was first-team all-pro for three seasons before being traded in a blockbuster deal to the Seattle Seahawks. He has 32 sacks for his career and has been considered the top free agents on the market since the off-season began in late March.

2019 Stats: His season in Seattle was spent having a big impact on the Seahawks defense. On a Thursday night game in October 2019, he forced a Todd Gurley fumble and recovered it to lead Seattle over the Los Angeles Rams 30-29.

In the playoffs, he had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He was not fined for the hit. He’s hated in Philadelphia, though.

2019 Salary and Contract: Clowney is a free agent because the terms of the deal from Houston to Seattle was that the Seahawks couldn’t put the franchise tag on him. As of mid-July, that may have backfired as Clowney is still a free agent a mere two weeks from the scheduled opening of training camp.

The Fit: The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2014 wants to be one of the highest-paid defensive players, let alone linemen. NFL Insider John Clayton stated in a Sports Illustrated interview that Clowney recently said he just wants to have a deal before the season starts, not necessarily the opening of camp.

Clowney and other free agents cannot currently take a physical at a team’s facility under the current NFL restrictions due to COVID-19. This could be holding up things.

The Eagles had shown interest in Clowney as well as free agent Everson Griffin.

The Jets are hoping that second-year lineman Quinnen Williams makes a big jump his second season. They also draft a lineman Jabari Zuniga out of Florida in the third round. Clowney could put the defensive line over the top.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport told the Pat McAfee show that Clowney, “would just like to make a lot of money. I don’t think he would take just a short, tiny deal from the Patriots.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas knows what Clowney brings to the table. It could be a waiting game like the rest of the teams. The price tag might not come down far, but maybe far enough that Douglas could make a huge splash.

This much is certain: signing of a player close to Clowney’s stature would bump Jamal Adams off the front page. At least for one day.