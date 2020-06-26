Nick Mangold on Jamal Adams and the New York Jets: 'I love to see talent stick around'

Nick Mangold would love to see Jamal Adams sign a long-term deal with the New York Jets, one of the best centers of his generation hopeful that the team can step up and keep their All-Pro safety.

Adams is currently disgruntled with the Jets, having taken to social media on several occasions in recent days to voice his displeasure over a long-term deal as well as confirming that he wants to be traded. Last season, Adams was the only selection from the Jets to the Pro Bowl.

And now Mangold, who twice watched the Jets tussle with star cornerback Darrelle Revis over a contract, is hopeful that the organization can straighten things out with Adams. Mangold spent the entirety of 11 NFL seasons with the Jets, making seven Pro Bowl appearances and three times being named an All-Pro.

“It’s always difficult when you see media stuff for guys going through a contract because you never know what’s going on both sides, you don’t know what is going on behind closed doors because a team never puts out anything. You’re only getting one side out of it,” Mangold told CBS Sports Radio this week.

“I’m going to watch it play out, I’m going to hope they get things straightened out. I love to see talent stick around. I know come contract time, it’s a business and both sides have to treat it like a business but fans, it’s not. It’s tough to deal to deal with the game side of football and the business side of football.”

The genesis of the discord between the two sides seems to have originated last fall. In late October, reports circulated that the Jets fielded a call from the Dallas Cowboys on the day of the trade deadline. The Cowboys have repeatedly been linked as possible trade partners with the Jets for Adams since then.

At the time, the Jets cleared the air with Adams, telling their star player that they never sought to trade him but were doing due diligence when Dallas called. At the end of last season, Adams went so far as to say that he liked the direction of the team and the rebuilding process.

Now, he wants out after being upset over the lack of a new contract, one that would surely and deservedly make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

“You know, I think sometimes, that goes to show a little bit of a younger player, not realizing the business side. People get traded all the time,” Mangold said on CBS Sports Radio.

“It’s nothing personal, it’s business, If you’re going to be upset about a team talking a phone call, it’s going to be a long go through your career as an NFL player.”