Former NFL GM Jeff Diamond: New York Jets shouldn't be looking to trade Jamal Adams

The New York Jets are reportedly picking up safety Jamal Adams’ fifth-year option, a no-brainer of a decision if there ever was one for the organization. But the future of Adams with the Jets isn’t quite as clear, even as those like former NFL general manager Jeff Diamond think he should get a long-term deal with the team.

Adams supposedly won’t be participating in the team’s offseason plans, which, due to their virtual nature isn’t “a big deal” according to Diamond. But it still signals that Adams, set to enter the fourth year of his rookie contract, isn’t happy at the status of the contract negotiations with the Jets.

The Jets only selection to the Pro Bowl, Adams has made it known he wants a long-term deal with the Jets. In turn, general manager Joe Douglas has said that he wants to sign Adams to an extension.

When that happens, remains unclear and the movement of the talks is reportedly frustrating to Adams. This has led to talks of a trade, none of which are founded or based on any supposed interest from the Jets in moving the player.

“Eddie Jackson’s $14.6 million per year deal in new money on his extension will be the target for Adams who will surely have the fifth-year option in his rookie deal exercised,” Diamond said.

“He’s one of their best players so I wouldn’t be looking to trade him unless someone made a phenomenal offer which likely wouldn’t come for a safety compared to a pass rusher or lock-down corner on defense. I expect the Jets to extend him at some point in the next year.”

Diamond is a highly-respected former NLF executive who was a former general manager of the Minnesota Vikings and team president of the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets surely would like to get an extension with Adams done sooner rather than later and avoid a potentially ugly holdout or contract dispute. There already have been rumors of interest from other teams in trading for Adams, most notable among the admirers appears to be the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, though, at the end of the season said he was pleased with the direction of the Jets rebuild, especially after a 6-2 close to the season. He would be a vital part of the continued rebuilding of the Jets were they able to sign him to a long-term deal.

An extension for Adams would be big as well for the message it would send around the league that the Jets are interested in being competitive and building around stars. This would be an important salvo throughout the league by the organization in retaining Adams, especially as the Jets head into next offseason when they have significant cap space.

As a foundational piece and one of the best defensive players in the league, Adams would surely be a draw for potential free agents.