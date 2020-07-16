What should the New York Jets do at safety?

If the New York Jets do indeed trade a safety before the 2020 NFL season gets underway, it might not be Jamal Adams. Former Jets defensive lineman Leger Douzable believes it could be Marcus Maye who finds his way out of New York. He also said Adams is the second-best defensive player in the league.

“I think the Jets ultimately will keep him,” Douzable said in an exclusive interview with SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ recently. “Honestly, I could see Marcus Maye actually be traded before Jamal Adams gets traded just because of how the Jets drafted this year.”

Douzable is referring to Cal safety Ashtyn Davis, a third round pick out of California. Davis was taken No. 68 overall.

Maye had a strong 2019 season after only playing six games the season before due to injuries. The Jets have not talked privately or publicly about shopping Maye, but the New York Daily News reported that Jets general manager Joe Douglas fielded inquiries for Maye, but nothing ever came of it. Douzable’s point is that he believes the Jets have no interest in doing anything with Adams other than keep him, both for the short term and long term.

Douzable also mentioned during the interview that while Jamal Adams wants to be the highest paid defensive player in the NFL, he is not the best player. That honor, in Leger’s mind, goes to Los Angeles Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald. In 2018, Donald signed a six-year, $125 million contract with the Rams, with $50 million guaranteed.

Donald’s contract was eclipsed by Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Myles Garrett. NFL Network reported Garrett’s deal with the Browns is a five-year extension worth $125 million with a whopping $100 million of that guaranteed.

Adams’ social media has been quiet since the Garrett contract.

Douzable was signed by the Jets in 2013. He played in every game for the Jets over three seasons. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans before joining the Jets. Following his Gang Green tenure, he had years with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

In the three years with the Jets, he saw a lot of time as a reserve on the team’s defensive line. Over 48 games in green and white, he had four sacks and 59 tackles as a strong run-stopping lineman. Maye is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and with Davis seemingly the heir apparent at the “centerfield” position, it’s logical to consider that either Maye or Adams will get paid, not both.

NFL insider John Clayton recently told Sports Illustrated that the uncertainty with the status of the NFL season due to COVID-19 makes budgeting the salary cap nearly impossible. Still, the Garrett deal and recent signing of 2019 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes by the Kansas City Chiefs demonstrates that great players are capable of signing big money extensions.