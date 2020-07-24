Jamal Adams slams the New York Jets, Adam Gase in latest interview

It has been no secret that Jamal Adams is frustrated with the New York Jets and wants out. In a frank conversation with the New York Daily News, he explained why. He also discussed why he thinks a trade may be coming before the regular season starts.

Adams said that Jets general manager Joe Douglas told his agent, Adisa Bakari he’s willing to trade him, yet the general manager hasn’t given Adams’ agent to see out a trade on his own. Bakari also represents running back Le’Veon Bell and newly signed offensive lineman George Fant.

Adams told Manish Mehta of the Daily News he will report to camp and is not considering holding out at this point.

Adams answered many questions about his issues with the Jets. Among them were his problems with head coach Adam Gase.

“At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team,” Adams to the Daily News. “If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing sh---y and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Gase told reporters that his relationship with Adams was just fine.

“I love the Jets fanbase,” Adams said. “If they don’t like something, they speak about it. Just like I speak about it. I have nothing but love and respect for the Jets fans. They’re some loyal fans as far as sticking with the team. Showing up to the games, wearing jerseys. I respect it. But when an organization starts to disrespect you like this, it’s just time to move on. And it has nothing to do with the fans.”

His issues with Douglas go back to January. In a social media post last month, Adams claimed that Douglas told him that early in the offseason he should be expecting an offer from the Jets. Then in February at the NFL Combine, Douglas told the media in what has been a now-famous statement that he wanted Adams to be a “Jet for life.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. Suddenly, everything was happening virtually. Months went by and Adams claims no offer from the Jets came. Then, in May, he told the Daily News that Douglas challenged him to be all-in with the Jets and that he would wait until after this season to entertain a contract extension.

Adams says he was furious. He believes that he has done everything they asked of him and that he hasn’t been a problem for the Jets in any way.

“Why would Joe come out and say, ‘We want to make Jamal a Jet for life?’” Adams told Mehta. “Why would you say that and then not even give me an offer?... Don’t B.S. me. I’m a straightforward guy. You don’t have to B.S. me, because I’m going to keep it honest.”