Oops, he did it again: Jamal Adams with another (not so subtle) shot at the New York Jets

Subtlety is not in the vernacular of Jamal Adams.

Twice in the past week, Adams has taken somewhat subdued shots at the New York Jets over his current contract dispute. Now it appears that he is flat out trolling the organization.

On Saturday afternoon, Adams liked a post on Instagram showing him in a Dallas Cowboys jersey. This comes hours after he posted on Twitter that he was ready to leave New York.

In 2020, liking a post on Instagram carries weight. Adams liking an image of him in the jersey of a team that he has been linked to for the better part of the past year certainly isn’t an understated way to get his point across.

The issue at hand, of course, is Adams’ desire for a new contract. Coming off a year where he established himself as the top safety in the NFL, Adams wants to be paid as such. He said earlier this offseason that he wants to be the highest-paid safety in the league and recent reports have added to that, claiming that he wants to be the top-paid player on the Jets (in the ballpark of $17 million). Another report said he could even want $20 million annually, a record figure at his position.

The Jets have said they want to re-sign Adams and why not? Over the second half of the year, he showed incredible versatility and performance that elevated him to becoming one of the top defensive players in the game. His ability to drop into coverage, help in the run game and rush the quarterback makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators.

He genuinely might be the top defensive player in the league.

A week ago, Adams claimed on social media that the Jets promised him a contract offer in January, furthering this by saying that the organization has failed to make him such an offer.

Adams now took it another step forward on Saturday, liking an image of him in another team’s colors. This comes two days after a report that he asked the team for a trade and then followed that up with the tweet about wanting to leave the Jets, all but verifying his stance.

The Cowboys reportedly have had sustained interest in Adams, even reaching out to the Jets at the trade deadline about the All-Pro. Adams was born outside of Dallas, making this a potentially desirable landing spot should the Jets choose to move the player.

Reports over the past day have said that the Jets do not want to trade Adams.