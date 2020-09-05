What the Release of James Burgess Means for the New York Jets Defense

The shake-up of the New York Jets roster continued on Friday with the surprise release of James Burgess. In mid-August, Burgess suffered a lower back injury in training camp.

Signed with the Jets last year after being released by the Cleveland Browns, Burgess missed the last six games of the year with an injury. Solid and dependable, he was a casualty of a linebackers room that was deep and talented.

He signed a contract worth $925,000 this offseason with a dead cap hit of $100,000.

The cutting of Burgess likely solidifies a roster spot and significant playing time at inside linebacker for Blake Cashman. Last year as a rookie, Cashman, a fifth round pick out of Minnesota, had 40 tackles in seven games before being sidelined for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Cashman impressed in his role in the middle of the Jets defense as well as on special teams.

Two-years younger and cheaper, he became an attractive option as a building block for the heart of the defense.

The 26-year old Burgess was set to enter his fifth season in the NFL. The Jets were the sixth team he’s played for during that time, all of which were in the AFC. He was an undrafted rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2016 before being cut mid-season (he then stuck with Miami a second time for parts of two seasons beginning in 2018)

Last season he had 80 tackles, a quarterback hit, a safety and an interception in 10 games (all starts). It was the best season of his career.

But injuries have been his proverbial Achilles heel, making it difficult for him to latch on anywhere.