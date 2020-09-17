Hamstrung New York Jets See Another Star in Jamison Crowder Battle an Injury

It just keeps getting worse for the New York Jets. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder did not practice on Thursday. A wide receivers corps that was already thin could be set for another devastating blow.

Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Thursday that Crowder has a hamstring injury, his potential loss would be a devastating blow for the offense. He picked up right where he left off on Sunday in the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills, leading the team with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

It has been a rough week for the Jets in terms of injuries. On Tuesday, the Jets placed running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) on Injured Reserve (IR), meaning they will miss at least the next three weeks. Now with no Crowder, the Jets offense could be downright anemic. Gase said that injury happened while “Just running, kind of pulled up, got to see how bad it is,”

“He gets tight sometimes. Obviously he’s missing practice today,” Gase said. “We have to make sure he’s good before we put him out there.”

It is unclear if Crowder will miss practice on Friday or the Jets home opener this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, Crowder led the Jets with 833 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

If Crowder is sidelined for an extended period, it is terrible news for the offense. Last week, Denzel Mims was out for Week 1 with his own hamstring injury. The Jets placed Mims, a second round pick, on IR this past Tuesday.

There was a bit of good news on Thursday for the Jets. Left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was limited in practice on Thursday with a knee injury, was a full-go. In addition, La’Mical Perine, who suffered an ankle injury, was limited on Thursday after doing individual work the day before.

With Bell out, the emergence of Perine could be a lift for the backfield.

“He’s a tough kid, he’s pushing it. He’s tired of standing on the sideline, he wants to be out there. He sees our situation as far as where our numbers are at right now,” Gase said.

“He knows that if he’s right, he’s able to help us out on Sunday that he can help us out.”

Perine was a fourth round pick of the Jets in April’s NFL Draft. If healthy, he is likely to spell veteran running back Frank Gore on Sunday.