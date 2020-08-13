Even without stepping on the field, Joe Flacco is helping the New York Jets and Sam Darnold

The impact of Joe Flacco is already being felt in the New York Jets facility, even if the veteran quarterback isn’t ready to step-on the field and contribute right away.

With Wednesday’s report that Flacco is set to miss minimal time in the regular season following neck surgery this past offseason, the Jets can’t get the Super Bowl MVP out there and competing with the rest of the offense. But the value of Flacco goes well beyond a quarterback with a solid career who has played in and won big games.

He’s more than just a backup or a mentor. He’s Flacco.

“He is Joe Cool. He is a guy that’s done a lot in this league, being in the meeting room with a guy and it helps Sam and he had the experience early with Josh McCown being in the room and you guys all know Josh, what special person he is,” Jets offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said on a conference call with the media on Wednesday.

“Flacco’s experiences - it helps you know sometimes when you are the backup and you come in and he’s learned multiple offenses, he’s played in the NFL for a long time, Super Bowl MVP, and just for him to be able to be another set of eyes for Sam, another voice for Sam. And Joe’s a really talented player as well and that’s the thing you can’t forget about with Joe.

Last year, the Jets didn’t have a veteran, experienced quarterback on the roster when Sam Darnold went down with mononucleosis following a Week 1 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. The offense struggled during those three games without Darnold. Addressing that lack of depth at a crucial position was a priority this offseason.

Flacco provides the ability to step in right away with a veteran’s poise and resume. But he also has a mentorship role with the Jets as Darnold, the now and future franchise quarterback, looks to take a step forward in this season in the NFL.

“He’s been an asset in the room and he’s not afraid to speak his mind and he is extremely intelligent, and he’s extremely experienced which always helps,” Loggains said.

“But his skill set as a player, the things he’s experienced, just getting another set of eyes and ears for Sam is going to be invaluable.”