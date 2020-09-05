Jets Center Jonotthan Harrison Releases Statement That He's Been Cut

Jonotthan Harrison is apparently one of the roster cuts made by the New York Jets, the veteran offensive lineman taking to social media on Friday night to reveal the news.

It was a bit of a surprise that the Jets would cut Harrison, especially since he was overall very solid for the team despite the ever-changing personnel around him. In 679 snaps played last season for the Jets, he had just three penalties and didn’t concede a sack.

He was due to make $2.25 million this year including a roster bonus of $250,000. Because all of the guaranteed money from his contract last year was paid out in 2019 (he signed a two-year, $5 million contract with $2.5 million guaranteed a season ago), he won’t have money that counts against the salary cap this season. He had a cap hit of $2.75 million last year and a potential dead cap hit of $2.5 million.

The move means that Connor McGovern, signed this offseason in free agency and James Murray, who signed a reserves/future contract with the Jets last December.

Harrison started in 19 games and made 40 overall appearances for the Jets over the past three seasons. He was able to play both center and either guard position.

The well-liked and energetic player was a tough offensive lineman for the Jets who played to the whistle and was considered a good voice in the locker room over the past three seasons for a team that has seen near constant rebuilding.

Harrison came to the Jets in 2017 following three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts where he had 44 appearances and 23 starts. He was an undrafted rookie free agent signing of the team in 2014 following a solid collegiate career at Florida.