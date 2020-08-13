New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins tell us how he really feels: 'I'm tired of f-----g losing'

New York Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins is not angry, but he does have a chip on his shoulder.

In his four years with the Jets, Jenkins has seen the team go 21-43 during that span. Last year’s 7-9 record was the best that the 26-year old linebacker has seen since being a third round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

“Happy to be back with the Jets,” he told reporters over Zoom on Thursday. “Honestly when I came here, the Jets didn’t have a winning history. It really sucks that in the last four years, we couldn’t get it done. I’m tired of f-----g losing and now just gotta ramp s--t up and try and get the ball rolling.”

While 2019 was not a winning season in New York for Jenkins, on a personal level it was a good year.

Jenkins played in 14 games last season, 13 of them as a starter. He led the Jets with eight sacks, one more than the year prior. He also had 32 tackles, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, nine tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits (which he was tied for the team lead).

After testing the free-agent waters, Jenkins did not see the offers piling up. He re-signed with the Jets on April 23.

“I don’t worry about things I can’t control,” Jenkins said. “I’m going to go out there and play how I’m supposed to play and let the chips fall where they may at the end of the season.”

Jenkins is a fan favorite and he is looking for an even bigger role in the second season of the Gregg Williams defense.

“We’ve got some new faces in here, and to be able to have the same defensive scheme, it puts you ahead of the ball,” Jenkins said. “The way we do stuff, we are ahead of the curve. Having Gregg (Williams) back gives guys comfort knowing that you know what you’re supposed to do.”

While he started a few games under former coach Todd Bowles. He emerged as a starter under Williams’ tutelage.

Jenkins didn’t hide his frustrations, and he knows the fans haven’t either.

“Hopefully, we’re pretty f-----g close,” Jenkins said. “Ultimately it's up to us to go out and do it. I'm not from New York but I'm pretty sure they're tired of (losing) too.”