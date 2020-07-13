Grading Joe Douglas: Josh Doctson has a chance to contribute with the New York Jets

Coming into the offseason, upgrading the talent and depth at wide receiver was a major priority for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

So far, it looks like the passing offense will be improved as Douglas has upgraded the line (the top priority coming into the offseason) and adding some more overall talent at wide receiver.

Lost in the free agent signing of Breshad Perriman (underrated signing with a big upside) as well as the selection of Denzel Mims in the second round of the NFL Draft, Douglas rolled the dice in the free agent deal for Josh Doctson. Much like a number of other moves from Douglas, Doctson is a player that comes on a bit of a deal and with something to prove.

He is low-risk, high-reward for the Jets.

The lowdown: A former first round pick, Doctson is entering his fifth year in the NFL with something to prove. His career got off on the wrong foot when, as a rookie, he suffered an Achilles injury that cost him most of the season.

Last year, he played in just one game with the Minnesota Vikings before being cut. The Jets signed him to a futures contract in January, hoping that they can tap into the immense, unrealized talent that is Doctson.

What Doctson brings: He has pretty good speed (4.5) and size but he isn’t outstanding in any one aspect of his game. He’s good all around, runs a nice route and has decent production.

In 2017 in 16 games, he had 502 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The next year, he bettered his receiving yards (532) but saw a decline in touchdowns (two).

Still, those aren’t bad numbers and on a Jets team that doesn’t have great talent at wide receiver, he could well break the two-deep and get a legitimate number of snaps.

Where he fits: As things stand on the roster, Doctson is likely the team’s fourth wide receiver right now after Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. There is a very good chance he makes the roster and contributes significantly given the lack of depth at wide receiver.

Long-term outlook: Doctson is on a one-year deal and while he never has lived up to the production expected of a first round pick, he isn’t a bust. That word gets thrown around too casually and doesn’t apply here.

If the Jets can protect Darnold, then Doctson can definitely be productive for the Jets as he does get open down the field. This could be a good-landing spot for him to grow into the offense and become a key contributor.

Grading the move: It is tiresome to write this (and probably to read) but this is a typical Douglas signing. Doctson has something to show and prove, coming at a good contract. He is also in a position on a roster that needs talent at wide receiver.

If he sticks, he can contribute and be a wide receiver who could easily have 35-45 catches and play significant snaps.

This is a move that could work well for both parties.

Grade: B